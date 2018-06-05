Acting veterans secretary tours recovering Manchester clinic

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Just a week into his new job, the acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs will be in New Hampshire checking on progress at a medical center recovering from both flooding and allegations of substandard care.

Peter O'Rourke, a veteran of the Navy an Air Force, previously served as head of the VA's accountability office and as the department's chief of staff. He was named acting secretary last week while President Donald Trump's nominee, Robert Wilkie, awaits confirmation as permanent secretary.

O'Rourke is touring the Manchester VA Medical Center on Tuesday, where a burst pipe caused severe flooding days after the Boston Globe published allegations of substandard care and conditions.

Several top officials have been removed and the facility has been working to restore trust, fix problems and improve care.