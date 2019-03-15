Abortion doctor sues conservative media sites for defamation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A well-known abortion rights activist from Utah is suing three conservative media publications for defamation, alleging that online stories spread misinformation that she cut the throats of fetuses during abortions.

Dr. Leah Torres claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Utah that The Daily Caller, The Western Journal and Liftable Media misinterpreted a social media comment she made in 2018 and incited online harassment that led her to lose her job in Utah and have to move out of state.

Phone calls and emails to those news outlets were not immediately returned on Friday.

Torres is seeking at least $75,000 for personal and professional damages. She accuses the outlets of defamation, invasion of privacy, intentionally inflicting emotional distress and tortious interference.

While living in Utah, Torres was an ardent defender of abortion rights.