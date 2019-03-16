ATV protest ride leader turned lawmaker told to pay up

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Now that former San Juan County commissioner Phil Lyman is getting a government stipend as a state lawmaker, federal prosecutors want him to increase his monthly payments for $96,000 in damage caused by an illegal ATV protest ride he led through a pristine southeastern canyon in 2014.

The Deseret News reports that prosecutors said in a new court filing that Lyman has a "heightened moral obligation" because he receives taxpayer money. Lyman became a state representative this year and received about $12,300 at the beginning of the session.

Prosecutors want him to pay $500 a month, up from $100. He still owes about $90,000.

Lyman declined comment about the court filing.

Lyman was protesting federal management of Western public lands with the ride.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com