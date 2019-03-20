APNewsBreak: New Mexico governor details social expenses

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham highlights accomplishments by lawmakers at the close of a 60-day legislative session on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her offices in Santa Fe, N.M. The Democrat-led New Mexico Legislature approved a $7 billion spending plan that raises spending on low-income students, teacher pay and infrastructure. Major policy reforms ran the gamut from new subsidies for renewable energy to background checks on gun sales and a minimum wage increase. less New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham highlights accomplishments by lawmakers at the close of a 60-day legislative session on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her offices in Santa Fe, N.M. The Democrat-led New ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close APNewsBreak: New Mexico governor details social expenses 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Democratic governor is making good on promises to be candid about government spending as her office releases details of expenses under an account for social and diplomatic obligations.

Records obtained by The Associated Press from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office include individual receipts for a $3,600 brunch with family, friends and new staff at the governor's mansion on the day after the inauguration.

Lobster tails, tin decorations, a bottle of fume blanc and a small chocolate cake on Valentine's Day are among expenses totaling $10,329 for the first two months of 2019.

The governor's so-called contingency fund is allotted $72,000 annually.

The new director for entertainment at the governor's mansion worked there previously under Democrat Bill Richardson as he courted the film industry and foreign dignitaries.