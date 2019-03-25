APNewsBreak: New Mexico game commissioners asked to resign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of a state panel that oversees wildlife management and sets hunting and fishing regulations across New Mexico have been asked to resign.

The game commission serves at the pleasure of the governor, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office confirmed Monday the resignations of the sitting commissioners were requested last week. They have until Wednesday to respond.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, took office in January and has been working to install her own appointees on a number of boards and commissions. As for the wildlife board, several dozen candidates are being vetted.

A commission meeting scheduled for this week was postponed, prompting questions from sportsmen groups about the commission's future.

A measure that would have revamped the way the commission is appointed stalled during the recent legislative session.