AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 photo, children wade through a flooded street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Heavy rains killed at least 10 people and left a trail of destruction in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, raising questions about the city's preparedness to deal with recurring extreme weather.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Rival political factions took to the streets across Venezuela in a struggle for control of the crisis-wracked nation recently hit by crippling blackouts, as Vice President Mike Pence urged the U.N. to recognize an opposition leader as Venezuela's president in place of Nicolás Maduro.

In Paraguay, more than 20,000 people were evacuated after torrential rains caused extensive flooding. Heavy rains killed at least 10 people and also left a trail of destruction in Rio de Janeiro.

Also this week in Brazil, soldiers mistook a man's car for the vehicle of criminals and it was hit by 80 gunshots, killing him and wounding his wife's stepfather, according to Rio authorities.

Female Bolivian officers introduced a litter of Golden Retriever puppies to be trained as police dogs, during a skills presentation of the K-9 unit. A girl and her father fed the pigeons in Havana on the day Communist Party leader Raúl Castro warned that Cubans should brace for worsening shortages due to Trump administration policies.

Argentina's Racing Club soccer team celebrated winning their ninth national league trophy. Queratoro and Cruz Azul players wore blue noses as they walked onto the field for a Mexico soccer league match, to bring awareness and support autism month in April. Brazil's Flamengo defeated Bolivia's San Jose 6-1 in Rio de Janeiro. Julian Quinonez of Colombia's Deportes Tolima kneeled down on the field after Brazil's Atletico Paranaense scored their winning point at a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Curitiba, Brazil. A runner wearing a dinosaur costume took part in a marathon in Santiago, Chile.

In Uruguay's capital, people held up image the disappeared from the country's military dictatorship. And a ferry boat that collided with a bridge pillar caused part of a bridge to collapse in the Moju River in the Brazilian state of Para.

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protested his arrest in Quito, after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno allowed British authorities to forcibly remove Assange from Ecuador's small embassy in London.

Gallery edited by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter @LeslieMazoch

