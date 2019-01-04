AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Dec. 29, 2018 photo, Catarina Alonzo Perez, the mother of the second Guatemalan child to die in Dec. while in U.S. custody, stands by her kitchen window in Yalambojoch, Guatemala. Perez's 8-year-old son Felipe, her oldest, left with his father to migrate to the U.S., but died on Christmas Eve. one week after being apprehended near the Paso del Norte bridge connecting El Paso, Texas, to Juarez, Mexico. less In this Dec. 29, 2018 photo, Catarina Alonzo Perez, the mother of the second Guatemalan child to die in Dec. while in U.S. custody, stands by her kitchen window in Yalambojoch, Guatemala. Perez's 8-year-old son ... more Photo: Moises Castillo, AP Photo: Moises Castillo, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Brazilians gathered at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Beach to watch a spectacular fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

Mexico's leftist Zapatista movement welcomed the new year with a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of its brief armed uprising in the southern state of Chiapas.

Runners in costumes participated in the Sao Silvestre run, a 15-kilometer race held every New Year's Eve in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In Cuba, a memorial service was held on Havana's Malecon seaside promenade for Associated Press photojournalist Desmond Boylan, who died while on assignment.

Crowds of supporters for Brazil's new far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, turned out in Brasilia for his inauguration ceremony.

People in the remote Guatemalan hamlet of Yalambojoch mourned the loss of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, who was the second child migrant from their country to die in December while in U.S. custody.

In Peru's capital, relatives of eight people buried in a Shining Path mausoleum protested as authorities demolished the structure on the outskirts of the city.

A mother and father hugged in grief after their son was shot to death in a street in Mexico's Pacific resort of Acapulco.

___

Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Havana. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch