AP Interview: Top Republican says Russia probe difficult

FILE - In this March 29, 2017 file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. speaks to reporters about his panel's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, the North Carolina Republican opened up about the investigation that has now consumed 19 months of his life.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr says the Russia probe has been more difficult than he expected.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, the North Carolina Republican opened up about the investigation that has now consumed 19 months of his life. He says it has been "frustrating as hell." But he says the integrity of the investigation — and its importance to the institution of the Senate — is something he has labored to protect.

Burr said there is "no factual evidence today that we've received" on collusion or conspiracy between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign. But he said he's still open on the issue and hasn't personally come to any final conclusions, since the investigation isn't finished.

