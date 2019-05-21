ACLU asks US Supreme Court to allow Ohio remap process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys who gained a federal ruling to throw out Ohio's congressional map are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let procedures move forward to redraw House districts.

A three-judge panel in Cincinnati ruled May 3 the Republican-controlled map unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats and wants a proposed new map for June 14.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost on May 10 asked the Supreme Court to block that order, with two similar cases from other states already awaiting high court rulings.

American Civil Liberties Union attorneys representing voter rights and Democratic groups said Monday there would be no harm to the state to begin remapping procedures, but delaying would jeopardize having a new map ready for the 2020 elections.

Republicans have maintained a 12-4 advantage in the current Ohio delegation.