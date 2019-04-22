AAA: Rhode Island gas prices increase 7 cents per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents are paying 7 cents per gallon more for gasoline this week.

AAA Northeast reported Monday that its weekly price survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.70 per gallon, or 7 cents more than a week ago.

AAA says gas prices are up 40 cents since mid-February.

Despite the rising prices, the average cost in Rhode Island is still 14 cents per gallon lower than the national average and 5 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA says decreases in exports of oil from Iran could tighten supply in the global market, though that could be balanced by increased U.S. production.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.55 and as high as $2.95 per gallon.