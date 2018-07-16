AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 7 cents to $3 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about seven cents in the past week to about $3 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 65 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.96 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $3.06 a gallon in the Traverse City area.

The Detroit-area's average was about $3, up about 2 cents per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com