AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 11 cents to $2.89 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen about 11 cents in the past week to about $2.89 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 49 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.80 per gallon in the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon areas. The highest was about $2.97 a gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average was about $2.94 per gallon, down about 6 cents.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com