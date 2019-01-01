AAA: Gas prices fall for 11 straight weeks to end the year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped 4 cents in the past week.

AAA Northeast says its weekly price survey found self-serve, regular averaging $2.46 per gallon, which is 4 cents less than a week ago.

AAA says gas prices in Rhode Island fell 11 straight weeks to end the year, and prices are now lower than they were at any point during 2018.

The current price is 20 cents higher than the national average, and it is two cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.34 per gallon to as high as $2.60.