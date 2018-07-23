A testament to the Andean gods survives in Bolivia's capital

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A colorful market in the capital of Bolivia, La Paz, stands as a testament to traditions surrounding the worship of ancient Andean gods.

It's called the Witches' Market. It's a place where llama fetuses hang above stalls as offerings to the spirit of mother earth. Tourists and residents line up to buy medicinal plants to heal their bodies and ward off curses. Indigenous healers offer to read fortunes on coca leaves. Incense perfumes the air.

The market seems stuck in time amid the urban chaos of La Paz in a neighborhood just blocks from the presidential palace.

The site has become a major tourist attraction.

Officials are promoting a law that would pay tribute to the market as a first step before requesting UNESCO World Heritage status for the site.