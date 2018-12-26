A star-making role for Joanna Kulig in 'Cold War'

In this Dec. 3, 2018 photo, Joanna Kulig, a cast member in the Polish film "Cold War," poses for a portrait at the The London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Joanna Kulig is making waves in Hollywood with her star-making turn in the romantic drama "Cold War."

Critics have called the 36-year-old the "Polish Jennifer Lawrence" and compared her to 1960s-era Jeanne Moreau.

In the film, which has been short-listed for a foreign language Oscar, Kulig plays a Polish singer named Zula who has a tormented romance with the musician who discovers her.

The 36-year-old is now navigating awards season in Hollywood, her third trimester of pregnancy and has already filmed a part in the Amazon series adaptation of "Hanna."