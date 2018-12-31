A president and a first lady among Mainers who died in 2018

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A president and a first lady who spent summers in Maine, a man who popularized Down East humor, an enigmatic artist, and an ice cream company founder are among notable Mainers who died in 2018.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, were the patriarch and matriarch of a famous political family. She died April 17 at 92. He died Nov. 30 at 94.

Robert Indiana, the pop artist known for his "LOVE" series, died at age 89 on May 19 at home on Vinalhaven Island.

Bob Bryan was half of the comedy duo behind "Bert and I," a 1958 comedy album that shaped Maine's humor and image. He died Dec 12 at 87.

Randall Gifford, who turned a small dairy into Gifford's Famous Ice Cream, died on May 21 at age 90.