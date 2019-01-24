A note to readers of New Canaan News

New Canaan News has joined forces with its sister newspaper, the New Canaan Advertiser, which has covered the town for more than 110 years. In order to stay up-to-date with all the news that matters in New Canaan, please visit us at www.ncadvertiser.com.

This website will not be updated after January 24, 2019, but we will keep these pages open for you to use as an archive of past stories.

We hope you will continue to follow local news about government, schools, police, business and sports by bookmarking the New Canaan Advertiser website.

If you have a news tip, please contact editor John Kovach. For non-urgent news you’d like to share, please use this form.

You can also follow us on our Facebook page.

We look forward to continuing to be part of your life in New Canaan.