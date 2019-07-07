A matter of faith: Democrats embrace religion in campaign

In this June 23, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, left, bow their heads in prayer during a town hall community meeting at Washington High School in South Bend, Ind. Several Democratic White House hopefuls are explicitly connecting their faith to their agendas, making a values-based appeal to religious swing voters who will be critical in next year’s election after white evangelicals broke heavily for President Donald Trump. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP) less In this June 23, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, left, bow their heads in prayer during a town hall ... more Photo: Robert Franklin, AP Photo: Robert Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close A matter of faith: Democrats embrace religion in campaign 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Democratic White House hopefuls are explicitly connecting their faith to their policy agendas.

Their approach highlights an evolution for Democrats. It's Republicans who have been more inclined to weave faith into their rhetoric.

But the shift among Democrats signals a belief that their party's eventual nominee has a chance to win over some religious voters who may be turned off by President Donald Trump's abrasive rhetoric and questions about his character.

Trump and Republicans are all but certain to maintain their grip on white evangelicals. Democrats have more appeal, and opportunity, with other religious voters. The survey AP VoteCast showed Democrats captured half of self-described Catholics and 42 percent of Protestants in last year's midterms.