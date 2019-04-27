A long-promised transit project is quietly chugging forward

BOSTON (AP) — A long-promised public transit project has been quietly chugging forward.

State transportation officials say that the South Coast Rail project — meant to link Boston with Taunton, New Bedford and Fall River — has reached two critical milestones.

The first hurdle was nailing down a funding plan. The first phase of the project would cost just over $1 billion and under the plan be funded entirely by the state.

The second milestone relates to the project's timeline.

The date for the start of service is now projected to be in late 2023.

The movement comes as a new survey finds Massachusetts commuters are fed up with traffic congestion and transit delays.

Past administrations had promised to push forward with the project with little to show.