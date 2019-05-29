9th measles case confirmed in Western Washington outbreak

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say a ninth case of the measles has been confirmed in a Western Washington outbreak. It marks the first time this month someone likely acquired the illness in a public place.

Public Health - Seattle & King County said Wednesday that a man in his 40s was likely exposed at Hops n Drops restaurant in Issaquah May 9. While he was contagious, he visited MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Issaquah May 25.

This is the second case in a week and the fifth in May in Seattle's King County. On Friday, health officials say a 6-month-old baby was brought to Seattle Children's ER while contagious after contracting measles from someone in her household.

Officials said previously that the first several cases pointed to a common exposure from an unidentified person with measles April 25 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.