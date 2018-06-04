9-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 9-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the crash happened on private property in rural Boy River around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies and first responders arrived to find the 9-year-old had been operating an ATV with a 15-year-old male passenger when they lost control in a waterhole and the ATV flipped on top of them.

Crews removed the ATV from the 9-year-old but efforts to revive him failed. The passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.