8 people have died in a crash near Burns, Oregon according to the Oregon State Police.

BURNS, Ore. (AP) — A collision in rural Oregon that killed eight people happened when the driver of one SUV crossed the centerline and crashed into another SUV carrying seven people.

The Oregon State Police said Tuesday that both cars were Toyota 4 Runners and all the victims died at the scene Monday morning.

The 1999 Toyota was occupied only by the driver and veered into the eastbound lane of Oregon Route 78 southeast of the small town of Burns.

That car struck a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner carrying a driver and six passengers.

The names of the victims were being withheld so authorities can contact relatives.

No more details have been released and the investigation is continuing.

Burns is about 140 miles west of the Idaho border.