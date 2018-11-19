7 firefighters being honored as heroes with state awards

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Seven Worcester firefighters are being honored this week for bravery and heroism after rescuing people from three different house fires.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make the presentations Tuesday morning in a statewide Firefighters of the Year ceremony at Worcester's Mechanics Hall.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Lt. Timothy Ridick, Lt. Christopher Kelly, Capt. Adam Roche, Firefighter Blake Perron, Lt. Patrick Moran, Firefighter Matthew Kane and Firefighter John Callahan are being lauded for getting occupants to safety in fires last February, March and June.

Fire Chief Michael Lavoie says the seven "exemplify the courage and fortitude found in firefighters throughout the fire service."

It's the 29th year that the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Department of Fire Services has presented the annual awards.

