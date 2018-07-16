5 people rescued from their capsized sailboat in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut say five people, including two children, had to be rescued after their sailboat capsized sailboat over the weekend.

David Henry, a captain with TowBoat US, says two of the company's locally-based boats responded to the call of people in the water around 2 p.m. Sunday off Bluff Point Coastal Reserve in Groton.

The Day reports an East Lyme police boat also responded to the scene to coordinate rescue operations.

Henry says they pulled five people from the choppy waters, saying they appeared scared but unharmed.

