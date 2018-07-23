Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close

Image 1 of 8 Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Image 2 of 8 Host Yvette Nicole Brown speaks at the "Fear the Walking Dead" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Host Yvette Nicole Brown speaks at the "Fear the Walking Dead" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Image 3 of 8 Jason Momoa greets the crowd at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel for "Aquaman" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jason Momoa greets the crowd at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel for "Aquaman" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Image 4 of 8 Danai Gurira attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Danai Gurira attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Image 5 of 8 Jodie Whittaker, left, and Regina King speak at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jodie Whittaker, left, and Regina King speak at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Image 6 of 8 Director James Wan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Aquaman" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Director James Wan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Aquaman" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Photo: Rebecca Cabage, Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

Image 7 of 8 Tara Reid attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Tara Reid attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP