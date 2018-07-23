Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Yvette Nicole Brown speaks at the "Fear the Walking Dead" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Host Yvette Nicole Brown speaks at the "Fear the Walking Dead" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jason Momoa greets the crowd at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel for "Aquaman" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jason Momoa greets the crowd at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel for "Aquaman" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Danai Gurira attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Danai Gurira attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jodie Whittaker, left, and Regina King speak at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jodie Whittaker, left, and Regina King speak at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Director James Wan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Aquaman" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Director James Wan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Aquaman" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Tara Reid attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tara Reid attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jodie Whittaker attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jodie Whittaker attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After four days of lines, sun and stars, Comic-Con 2018 has come to a close, and San Diego is stripping itself of all the branding plastering its buildings, windows and buses.

Warner Bros. was easily the buzziest presentation of the event with footage and celebrities from "Shazam!," ''Aquaman" and even "Wonder Woman 1984," which just started filming.

The studio has seen its ups and down with its DC Extended Universe as it tries to go toe-to-toe with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But this year, Warner Bros. fans were delighted by the more lighthearted approach.

One major development that didn't occur at the convention upstaged many of the presentations — the firing of "Guardians of the Galaxy" writer-director from the franchise after old controversial tweets resurfaced.