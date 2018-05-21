5 killed in fiery crash after car tries to pass pickup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five people are dead and a sixth is injured after a fiery crash in southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Nevada Highway Patrol says the three-vehicle collision in Nye County happened when a car tried to pass a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say when the car moved into the southbound lane, it collided head-on with a car and then hit the side of the truck about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The passing car burst into flames and two people were killed. Two more people were killed in the other car. The pickup truck flipped, killing the driver. A female passenger flown to a hospital. She is expected to survive.

The crash closed the highway near Amargosa Valley for hours.