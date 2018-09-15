https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/4-students-receive-bumps-and-scratches-in-school-13232093.php
4 students receive bumps and scratches in school bus crash
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in western Washington say a four students aboard a school bus received bumps and scratches in a crash in Auburn.
Auburn police say the Federal Way School District bus carrying special needs students went off the roadway and struck a tree on Friday afternoon after the driver appeared to have a medical issue.
Police say all occupants of the bus were taken to a hospital but there do not appear to be any serious injuries.
Police say no other vehicles were involved.
