4 state lawmakers file bill to fund dredging projects

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Four New Hampshire state representatives are filing a bill to fund the costs of future dredging projects.

Seacoastonline.com reports that Republican Seabrook state Reps. Aboul Khan, Max Abramson, Jason Janvrin and Bill Fowler are putting forth the bill.

Khan said the lawmakers want to help New Hampshire fund dredging projects as needed rather than waiting for competitive federal dollars.

Khan and other area officials have called for cleaning out the bed of the harbor in Hampton.

The harbor's last dredged was in 2013.

Boat captains warn that shoaling has caused sand to pile up since then. That leaves boats stuck during high tide.