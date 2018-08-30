315K tourists expected in Las Vegas during Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials expect 315,000 people to travel to Las Vegas during Labor Day weekend.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says it expects those visitors to spend $237.3 million during their trip.

The agency responsible for promoting the destination says 96 percent of the city's more than 147,000 hotel rooms will be booked during the weekend.

Events expected to draw visitors include the return of Jennifer Lopez to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort for the final run of her residency.

Queen and Adam Lambert have shows together scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Park Theater inside Park MGM. Mariah Carey will also return to Las Vegas with performances Friday through Sunday at the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

Dayclubs and nightclubs have also lined up several DJs.