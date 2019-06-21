3 men who escaped Colorado immigrant detention center caught

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have captured three men who escaped from an immigrant detention center in Colorado.

KMGH-TV in Denver reported Friday the men were found in three locations but had spent several nights together in a safe house in Colorado Springs after the escape.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say 23-year-old Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, of El Salvador, was taken into custody in Colorado Springs. He has a conviction for felony trespassing and is a suspect in a rape case at Fort Carson Army Base near Colorado Springs.

Douglas Amaya-Arriaga and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, both 18 and from Honduras, were captured in the Denver area. They don't have criminal histories.

The trio scaled a 15-foot (5 meter), fence and went over a wall at the facility in the Denver suburb of Aurora on Sunday.

