3 men chosen for 32-member New Orleans Saints dance squad

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men have been chosen for the New Orleans Saints dance squad, up from one last year.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the first man chosen for Sainsations, Jesse Hernandez of Maurice, Louisiana, is returning.

A slide show posted to the Saintsations' website on Friday only gives the first names of the 32 dancers who were chosen, including the two other men — Dante from Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Dylon from Erath, Louisiana.

Hernandez is a dance teacher. He said last year that he hoped his involvement in the Saintsations would open the door for more men to seek a spot on the squad.

The first on-field performance for the 2019 Saintsations will happen during the preseason opener sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.