3 men accused of plotting attack on Muslim enclave in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The case of one of three men accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community is headed to a grand jury.

The three men appearing in town court Tuesday in suburban Rochester are accused of planning to attack the rural community of Islamberg with explosives. They were arrested last month on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports that the case against 18-year-old Andrew Crysel was waived to a grand jury. Preliminary hearings for 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile and 20-year-old Brian Colaneri were scheduled for next week.

A 16-year-old boy also has been charged as an adolescent offender.

Crysel had no comment as he entered court with his lawyer.

Lawyers for Vetromile and Colaneri did not immediately respond to phone messages.