3 injured in ATV accident

MONSON, Mass. (AP) — Three women have been injured while riding an all-terrain vehicle in Massachusetts.

Western Mass News reports the accident happened Saturday night in Monson when the women were riding an ATV on residential property.

The vehicle flipped over. Two of the three women, which police say are in their mid to late twenties, refused medical treatment. The third was transported to Baystate Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening.

Information from: WGGB-TV, http://www.wggb.com