2 found dead after house fire in eastern Los Angeles County
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says two people have been found dead after a house fire in Diamond Bar.
The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday and it was extinguished about a half-hour later.
A Sheriff's Department statement says the victims are a man and woman.
Authorities initially said there were three victims.
