3 die when sedan crashes into box truck in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say three people have died after the car they were riding in crashed into a box truck.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Friday on Fall Creek Road near Fort Harrison State Park on the city's east side.

They a sedan was traveling southbound on the hilly, curving road when the driver lost control and struck the oncoming box truck.

Police say the three people in the car were killed while the driver of the box truck wasn't injured. Their names haven't been released.

Additional details haven't been released.