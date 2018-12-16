3 Kansas brothers carry on high school basketball legacy

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Three brothers are carrying on their family's legacy in a basketball program at a Wichita high school.

Cade, Zach and Andrew Howard are all members of the Campus High School basketball program, the Wichita Eagle reported. Cade Howard is a three-year starter who helped bring the team to a 3-0 start for the first time in more than a decade.

Zach Howard is a sophomore who's on the high-functioning end of the autism spectrum. He's not in the program as a feel-good story or to serve as a manager. Zach helped add four points to the team's win in a recent game.

Andrew Howard is a freshman on the team, climbing his way through the ranks.

The brothers follow in the footsteps of their grandfather and their older brother Chase, who both went on to play in college.

Cade Howard said it bothers him when people speak negatively about autism.

"People have their stigmas, and it's not right," he said. "He's just like anybody else on the team. He competes. He goes out there and plays at his hardest."

Zach Howard said he doesn't see his condition as setback.

"I've always wanted to play under the lights," he said. "I've watched my brothers play for years now, so it's really awesome to be able to practice and play every day in this gym."

Campus High School basketball coach Chris Davis said the Howard family name has been associated with success at the school for years, thanks to Cade and their older brother Chase.

Cade called their family's basketball legacy at Campus High School meaningful.

"All three of us have never played before on the same team until now, so it's really special," Zach said.

