2nd measles case confirmed in Idaho panhandle

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a second case of measles in the Idaho panhandle.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the patient in Latah County is a family member of a young child who was confirmed as the first case last week.

The child had had one measles vaccine but had not had the second dose due to age.

Both are believed to have been exposed during international travel.

The cases are the first instances of measles in Idaho since 2001.

Authorities say that anyone who was at the Trinity Reformed Church in Moscow, Idaho on May 26 between 9:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at Gritman Medical Center between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 31 in the laboratory and diagnostic imaging departments could have been exposed to the virus.

___

Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com