25 years later, TCM still abides (so movie lovers pray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Turner Classic Movies is turning 25.

On Sunday, the commercial-less network dedicated to classic films will celebrate its silver anniversary. To mark the occasion, TCM will once again air "Gone With the Wind," the film that it first transmitted on April 14, 1994. Since then, the 1939 epic has aired more than 60 times on the network.

In 25 years, Turner Classic has remained true to itself amid a media world awash in transformation. Most recently, AT&T's WarnerMedia dissolved Turner Broadcasting and shuttered TCM's nascent streaming service, FilmStruck.

But TCM executives say their new corporate owner believes in TCM and want the network to keep doing what it's doing.