$22M tax break for 15 professions heads to Tennessee gov

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a $22.3 million Tennessee tax break for 15 professions, sending the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

On Wednesday, the Senate cast a final vote to remove the $400 occupational privilege tax paid by a variety of professionals: accountants, architects, athlete agents, audiologists, chiropractors, dentists, engineers, landscape architects, optometrists, pharmacists, podiatrists, psychologists, real estate brokers, speech pathologists and veterinarians.

Some professionals would still have to pay it: agents, broker-dealers, investment advisers, osteopathic physicians and physicians.

Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown said that the idea that earning a living is a privilege is insulting for those professionals.