2020 could disrupt New Mexico's all-male Senate lineage

FILE - In Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver attends a rally for Democratic political candidates at an arts and entertainment center in Santa Fe, N.M. Toulouse Oliver is expected to jump in the 2020 race for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico, setting up a possible contentious Democratic primary since U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan has already said he's running for the Senate seat.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman is knocking on the door of the ultimate boys' club in New Mexico politics, as Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver signals her interest in the 2020 race for U.S. Senate.

Toulouse Oliver was viewed Monday as a likely candidate for a seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Udall. New Mexico never has sent a woman to the U.S. Senate, though it has elected consecutive female governors.

An unabashed progressive, Toulouse Oliver registered a campaign committee last week with the Federal Election Commission. The Democratic nomination already is being sought by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.

GOP Senate nominee Heather Wilson lost in 2012 amid a gradual Democratic electoral shift. Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich won re-election last year in a three-way contest without female or minority candidates.