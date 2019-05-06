2020 candidate Buttigieg makes hires in Iowa, New Hampshire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) has hired four staffers in Iowa and three in New Hampshire as he works to build on the momentum his campaign has seen in recent weeks.

None of the Iowa hires has experience on a presidential, federal or statewide campaign there.

But the South Bend, Indiana, mayor got a late start in the 2020 race and there already was a large primary field of candidates. Much of the top talent in Iowa has signed on with other campaigns, leaving late entries such as Buttigieg with a smaller pool of strategists from which to choose.

The new hires fill a much-needed role because Buttigieg's lack of staff in some early-voting states raised questions about his ability to harness the growing support he's seen.