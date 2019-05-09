2019 SC legislative session ends with big unresolved issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The regular session of the 2019 South Carolina Legislature is ending with an overhaul of the education system unresolved, Santee Cooper's fate still in the air and familiar debates over abortion and guns.

Thursday marks the end of the session. Lawmakers have passed dozens of bills including legislation that would require ridesharing services to display their license plate number on the front of their vehicles and an expansion of the solar energy industry.

But while the House passed a massive bill changing the education system, the Senate is systematically going through the bill changing it. Also, the House and Senate need to work out differences on the format on how to consider allowing private companies to make bids to buy or manage state owned utility Santee Cooper.