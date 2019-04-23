https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/2-workers-injured-in-California-elevator-explosion-13789061.php
2 workers injured in California elevator explosion
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say two workers were injured in an explosion and fire in an elevator that was under repair.
Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Kevin McNally tells KTVU-TV that the workers were making repairs to the elevator when a small explosion occurred Tuesday morning. He says the workers suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.
The mixed-use building was evacuated after the explosion.
Information from: KTVU-TV.
