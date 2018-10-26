2 vie to unseat New Mexico AG, who has big fundraising lead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas' bid for a second term has drawn two challengers in the general election vying to run the office with authority to prosecute criminal and civil cases, and pursue litigation on behalf of the state.

The challengers include Republican Michael Hendricks, an immigration attorney, and Libertarian A. Blair Dunn, also an attorney that works for an Albuquerque law firm that says it represents farmers, ranchers and businesses.

Balderas — a Democrat, former state lawmaker and former state auditor — has maintained a clear fundraising lead over his opponents, bringing in more than $320,000 as of earlier this month.

That sum is more than double the $136,590 that his Republican opponent had raised, and 10 times more than the $30,000 raised by Blair.