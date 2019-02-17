2 skydivers hurt when they land on Southern California roof

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two skydivers were injured when they went off course and landed on the roof of a building in Southern California.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says the pair landed Saturday in an industrial park near Skylark Field Airport, home to Skydive Elsinore.

Officials say one person suffered moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately known why they landed off course.

The newspaper says thousands of people jump safely every year from the two largest skydiving facilities in Riverside County, Skydive Elsinore and Skydive Perris. In 2017, the United States Parachute Association recorded 24 fatal skydiving accidents nationwide out of roughly 3.2 million jumps.

