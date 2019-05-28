2 rescued from Cedar River island after boat gets stuck

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Waterloo Fire Department reports it rescued two people marooned on an island in the Cedar River at Waterloo.

The department says the two were boating on the Cedar River on Sunday when their boat became stuck on Blackwood Island, just across from Sans Souci Island. Firefighters were notified around 6 p.m. and used a department rescue boat to retrieve the people and their dog.

Battalion Chief Ben Petersen says one person suffered a minor injury, but that it didn't require treatment.