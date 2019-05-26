2 more communities getting body cameras for police officers

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Charleston and Mattoon will soon join the ranks of communities in Illinois and around the country where police officers wear body cameras.

The (Mattoon) Journal Gazette & (Charleston) Times Courier reports the Charleston City Council has approved spending more than $77,000 to pay for 32 officer-worn cameras and nine higher definition in-car cameras and that the money will be reimbursed through a state grant awarded by the Illinois Training and Standards Board. At the same time, Mattoon, Deputy Chief Sam Gaines says his police force is waiting for the cameras to arrive and expects officers to start wearing them next month.

Officials in the eastern Illinois communities say the cameras will help both those who are mistreated by police and officers who are falsely accused of misconduct.