2 more US magistrate judges in Las Vegas to retire in 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal court officials in Las Vegas say two more U.S. magistrate judges plan to retire next year.

The departures of Magistrate Judge George W. Foley Jr. and Magistrate Judge Carl Hoffman Jr. next August bring to three the number of magistrates who plan to step down in 2019.

Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen announced recently she'll retire next April, after a little more than 18 years on the bench in Las Vegas.

In addition, Magistrate Judge Valerie Cooke retired last month after 18 years.

Foley will have served 14 years as a magistrate judge, and Hoffman will have served eight years.

Magistrate judges are hired by majority vote of U.S. district judges to handle initial arraignments, evidence and administrative matters.

Terms are usually eight years, and they don't require U.S. Senate confirmation.