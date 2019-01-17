Correction: Boat Capsizes story

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story Jan. 16 about a capsized boat, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the incident occurred as a boat with five people on board was being lifted onto a larger vessel. The boat with two people aboard had been lowered from the larger vessel. The spelling of Arellano's first name is corrected from Rueben to Ruben.

A corrected version of the story is below:

2 missing after boat capsizes in lower Mississippi River

Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the lower Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the lower Mississippi River.

The Coast Guard says it received a report about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday of a capsized 32-foot (9.75 meter) vessel near Bootheville, Louisiana. Marine Spill Response Corp. of Herndon, Virginia, says the workboat had been lowered from a larger vessel as part of a training exercise, and capsized and sank with two people on board. The search continued Thursday for Katelyn Carlisle and Ruben Arellano.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office was assisting in the search. Crews were using boats and helicopters.