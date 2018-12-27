2 men injured in explosion at Sioux City landfill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two men were injured in an explosion at a Sioux City landfill.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill told the Sioux City Journal the men injured Thursday were employees of Gill Hauling, which operates the city-owned landfill.

Emergency responders were called to the landfill about noon and found an explosion and fire had damaged an office area of the scale house, where trucks weigh the garbage they're hauling. Cougill says the building also is a collection point for household hazardous materials.

Cougill says he didn't know how seriously the men were injured. Their names weren't released.

Cougill says the explosion may have been caused by a buildup of methane.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com